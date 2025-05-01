Attempt on Sternenko's life prevented: attacker detained at the scene, volunteer says he was wounded

An assassination attempt was made on activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko. The SBU detained a woman with a firearm. Sternenko's life is not currently in danger, reports UNN, citing the SBU press service and Sternenko's TG page.

Details

SBU specialists prevented the murder of activist, volunteer and blogger Serhiy Sternenko. The attacker was detained.

The murder of the well-known public activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko was prevented. An assassination attempt with firearms was made on him today. Thanks to the professional and immediate actions of the SBU employees, the attacker was detained on the spot - the Security Service said in a statement.

Sternenko confirmed on his social media page that he was wounded, but there is currently no threat to his life.

