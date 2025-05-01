Attempt on Sternenko's life prevented: attacker detained at the scene, volunteer says he was wounded

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14560 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25455 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39455 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179006 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118291 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 146911 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219105 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 240957 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335188 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138285 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.4m/s
27%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 68524 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179006 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 161880 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201729 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233422 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20622 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67517 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73022 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63613 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113064 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Attempt on Sternenko's life prevented: attacker detained at the scene, volunteer says he was wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6440 views

SBU prevented an assassination attempt on activist Serhiy Sternenko. The attacker with a firearm was detained at the scene, Sternenko confirmed the injury.

Attempt on Sternenko's life prevented: attacker detained at the scene, volunteer says he was wounded

An assassination attempt was made on activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko. The SBU detained a woman with a firearm. Sternenko's life is not currently in danger, reports UNN, citing the SBU press service and Sternenko's TG page.

Details

SBU specialists prevented the murder of activist, volunteer and blogger Serhiy Sternenko. The attacker was detained.

The murder of the well-known public activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko was prevented. An assassination attempt with firearms was made on him today. Thanks to the professional and immediate actions of the SBU employees, the attacker was detained on the spot

- the Security Service said in a statement.

Sternenko confirmed on his social media page that he was wounded, but there is currently no threat to his life.

Let us remind you

The Holosiivskyi Court of Kyiv took into custody for 60 days a woman suspected of preparing an assassination attempt on the first deputy minister of health. The suspect was planning revenge for the death of a friend in the hospital.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$59.99
Bitcoin
$96,185.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.01
Золото
$3,212.90
Ethereum
$1,845.52