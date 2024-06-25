Attempt on Kazakh journalist Sadykov: Prosecutor General's office starts extradition procedure for suspects

The Office of the prosecutor general begins the extradition procedure for two Kazakh citizens suspected of the attempted premeditated murder of Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kiev on June 18. This was announced on Tuesday by the press service of the Prosecutor General's office, reports UNN.

The Office of the prosecutor general is preparing a package of documents for applying to the competent authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the extradition of two persons suspected of a particularly serious crime - reported in the Office of the prosecutor general.

The UCP indicated that they were informed of suspicion of attempted premeditated murder committed by order and prior agreement by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 11, 12, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and put on the international wanted list.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigative and operational units of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kiev under the procedural guidance of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office.

Recall

June 18 in Kiev on Tuesday, June 18, an attempt was made in Kiev on the life of Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov.

Both suspects are citizens of Kazakhstan. They left the territory of Ukraine on the day of the attack.

Later, one of the suspects surrendered to the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and was detained.