Attacks have suspended the operation of the Russian Novoshakhtinsk refinery - NSDC CCD

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation has suspended operations due to equipment damage as a result of attacks, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation has now suspended operations after attacks. In 2024, it processed, according to various estimates, from 3 million tons of oil, although it can process 7.5 million tons, but attacks prevented it from operating at full capacity. Now the equipment there is damaged," Kovalenko said in Telegram.

Supplement

The media reported on December 20 that the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, the largest in southern Russia, had shut down both primary oil refining units. The Novoshakhtinsk refinery, which was launched in 2009, then, as reported, stopped production for the third time since the beginning of 2024.