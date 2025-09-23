Attacks on Russia continue: Belgorod region and Taganrog under attack, there are wounded and destruction

Russia claims that Belgorod Oblast and Taganrog were also attacked, UNN reports with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.

Details

According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast, 5 people were injured in the attack. He said the strike hit an unnamed commercial enterprise, and one building caught fire.

According to the Telegram channel "Popil", the "Frez" plant - "Belgorod Plant of Milling Cutters and Special Tools" - was hit.

In addition, an attack on Taganrog is also reported.

Local public pages post censored videos of the moment the attack was repelled. Its consequences are not yet known.

