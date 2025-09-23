Attacks on Russia continue: Belgorod region and Taganrog under attack, there are wounded and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Russia reported strikes on the Belgorod region and Taganrog. The governor of the Belgorod region reported 5 injured and a fire at a commercial enterprise, probably the Frez plant.
Russia claims that Belgorod Oblast and Taganrog were also attacked, UNN reports with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.
Details
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast, 5 people were injured in the attack. He said the strike hit an unnamed commercial enterprise, and one building caught fire.
According to the Telegram channel "Popil", the "Frez" plant - "Belgorod Plant of Milling Cutters and Special Tools" - was hit.
In addition, an attack on Taganrog is also reported.
Local public pages post censored videos of the moment the attack was repelled. Its consequences are not yet known.
