Attack on Tonya Matvienko: taxi driver suspected

The case of singer Tonya Matvienko being beaten by a taxi driver has been extended. The taxi driver who hit the artist twice was notified of suspicion, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informed on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"... a 63-year-old taxi driver who hit a passenger with whom he had a conflict was notified of suspicion," the statement says.

The taxi driver, as indicated, was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional minor bodily injury.

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that the passenger, a Honored Artist of Ukraine, ordered a taxi through one of the well-known services.

"During the trip, a verbal conflict occurred between her and the driver - the man refused to close the window at the passenger's request. After that, the woman asked to stop the car, as she no longer wanted to continue the trip. When the passenger got out of the car, the driver ran out after her and hit her twice in the face and shoulder," the prosecutor's office said.

The identity of the attacker, as indicated, was promptly established.

"The 63-year-old Kyiv resident has been working for a taxi service for the last 5 years, according to him, he did not want to close the window because he was hot. The man explains his further actions by the fact that the passenger slammed the door and could have damaged the rented car. Now, according to him, he regrets his actions," the prosecutor's office reported.