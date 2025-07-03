$41.810.01
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Attack on Tonya Matvienko: taxi driver suspected

Kyiv • UNN

A 63-year-old taxi driver, who twice hit the Honored Artist of Ukraine, has been notified of suspicion for intentional minor bodily harm. The conflict arose because the driver refused to close the window, after which he beat the passenger.

Attack on Tonya Matvienko: taxi driver suspected

The case of singer Tonya Matvienko being beaten by a taxi driver has been extended. The taxi driver who hit the artist twice was notified of suspicion, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informed on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"... a 63-year-old taxi driver who hit a passenger with whom he had a conflict was notified of suspicion," the statement says.

The taxi driver, as indicated, was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional minor bodily injury.

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that the passenger, a Honored Artist of Ukraine, ordered a taxi through one of the well-known services.

"During the trip, a verbal conflict occurred between her and the driver - the man refused to close the window at the passenger's request. After that, the woman asked to stop the car, as she no longer wanted to continue the trip. When the passenger got out of the car, the driver ran out after her and hit her twice in the face and shoulder," the prosecutor's office said.

The identity of the attacker, as indicated, was promptly established.

"The 63-year-old Kyiv resident has been working for a taxi service for the last 5 years, according to him, he did not want to close the window because he was hot. The man explains his further actions by the fact that the passenger slammed the door and could have damaged the rented car. Now, according to him, he regrets his actions," the prosecutor's office reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
