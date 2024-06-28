Attack on the airfield in Yeysk: British intelligence assesses the consequences for the Russians
Kyiv • UNN
Strikes on a Russian airfield in Yeysk have destroyed 120 enemy UAVs, which will temporarily disrupt Russia's ability to use drones to strike targets deep in Ukrainian territory from these bases, British intelligence reports.
Details
As the British Ministry of Defense has pointed out, since Ukraine has successfully denied Russia the ability to establish control over Ukrainian airspace, Russia has been limited in its ability to use its substantial fast jet and bomber forces. To overcome this obstacle, russia has come to rely heavily on the widespread use of relatively inexpensive unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
They are used to suppress Ukrainian air defense and strike at military and civilian targets beyond the reach of artillery.
On June 21, 2024, the Ukrainian Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine reported that they had struck the Russian 726th Air Defense Training Center at the Yeysk airfield in Russia. This base is one of at least five from which Russia has been conducting UAV strikes in Ukraine. The strike reportedly destroyed 120 UAVs of various types and injured 9 people.
It is likely that in the short term, these strikes will lead to some disruption of Russia's ability to use UAVs to strike targets deep inside Ukrainian territory from these bases
The British Ministry of Defense emphasizes that there is a real possibility that Russia will move its UAVs to less vulnerable bases, and thus this impact will be temporary. It is likely that Ukraine will capitalize on its recent successes and continue its anti-UAV campaign.