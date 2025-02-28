Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured

An incident occurred in the Singapore Strait on board the Singapore-registered chemical tanker BASSET. The vessel was illegally entered by unknown persons, as a result of which one of the crew members was injured. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The victim was evacuated for medical care.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reported that ships in the region had been warned to be on high alert. However, details about the nature of the incident remain undisclosed.

Experts emphasize that cases of illegal boarding of ships in the Singapore Strait are not uncommon. According to the Regional Maritime Security Center, the number of such incidents increased last year compared to 2023.

BASSET is currently anchored in Singapore's waters. The police coastguard and civil defense forces have been deployed to ensure security and investigate the incident. According to official reports, all crew members are on board, and shipping in the Strait continues as usual.

China calls for an end to attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea