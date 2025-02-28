Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 9487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 10700 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102105 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82507 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110680 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116048 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144065 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167796 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 92549 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 77769 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 32290 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 59853 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100431 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 9487 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102105 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144065 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135184 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167796 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 5059 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130406 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132417 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161118 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140650 views
Attack on a tanker in the Singapore Strait: a crew member is injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18945 views

The chemical tanker BASSET in the Singapore Strait was hijacked by unknown persons, resulting in the injury of a crew member. The victim was evacuated, and local authorities tightened security in the region.

An incident occurred in the Singapore Strait on board the Singapore-registered chemical tanker BASSET. The vessel was illegally entered by unknown persons, as a result of which one of the crew members was injured. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The victim was evacuated for medical care.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reported that ships in the region had been warned to be on high alert. However, details about the nature of the incident remain undisclosed.

Experts emphasize that cases of illegal boarding of ships in the Singapore Strait are not uncommon. According to the Regional Maritime Security Center, the number of such incidents increased last year compared to 2023.

BASSET is currently anchored in Singapore's waters. The police coastguard and civil defense forces have been deployed to ensure security and investigate the incident. According to official reports, all crew members are on board, and shipping in the Strait continues as usual.

China calls for an end to attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea28.05.24, 15:40 • 21934 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
reutersReuters
sinhapurSingapore

Contact us about advertising