ATES guerrillas discover occupiers' disguised ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
An agent of the ATES movement in Urzuf discovered a convoy of Russian military equipment and a camouflaged ammunition depot. There are 4 pieces of equipment, including a BPM-2, and a security unit at the facility.
An agent of the ATES guerrilla movement from Urzuf, Zaporizhzhia region, discovered a column of Russian army military equipment on the march, UNN reports with reference to ATES.
According to the guerrillas, as a result of surveillance, a camouflaged ammunition depot deep in the region was discovered.
"In addition to the warehouse itself, four pieces of equipment were found, including BPM-2, as well as a small unit of troops guarding the warehouse," the statement said.
All information was promptly passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, ATES added.