“At Work Naked” Day and the birth of a fire extinguisher: what to celebrate today

“At Work Naked” Day and the birth of a fire extinguisher: what to celebrate today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28328 views

On February 7, we celebrate Naked at Work Day, Wear Red Day, Fire Extinguisher's Birthday, and Chewing Gum Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Today, February 7, is "At Work Naked" Day and the birthday of the fire extinguisher. Today is also Wear Red Day, which aims to draw attention to the problem of cardiovascular disease among women, UNN reports.

Naked at Work Day is celebrated on the first Friday of February. This year it is February 7.

On February 7, the Day "At Work Naked" is held. The date is for 2025. It is held on the first Friday of February. This is the idea of American Lisa Kanarek for people working remotely from home. The idea of the holiday is not so much about the literal meaning of "naked" but rather about the freedom, comfort and convenience that working from home provides.

Kanarek, who left her corporate job over 20 years ago to work independently, understands the challenges and benefits of this lifestyle. Her initiative encourages people not to be afraid to go beyond the usual standards and find their own comfortable rhythm of work.

Therefore, on this day, you need to choose comfortable, cozy clothes for working at home that will not restrict you and put you in a box. Your condition and productivity are important. However, no one can forbid you to work from home in the way you are used to.

Sugary drinks cause millions of cases of diabetes and heart disease every year20.01.25, 17:00 • 28700 views

Also in the United States, every year on the first Friday of February, people wear red to draw attention to the problem of cardiovascular disease among women. It is called Wear Red Day (Wear Red Day). It is part of a large-scale movement that aims to reduce mortality among women from heart disease.

Image

Today is also the birthday of the fire extinguisher. On February 7, 1863, American engineer Alan Cray received a patent for a fire extinguisher in the United States.

Interestingly, glass flasks filled with water were first used to extinguish fires in the 17th century. And in the 19th century, the first prototypes of modern fire extinguishers appeared in the UK.

Fire extinguishers are divided into manual, automatic, and combined fire extinguishers according to the way they operate.

Depending on the extinguishing agent used, they can be carbon dioxide, air-foam, powder, water, or aerosol.

Image

For mathematicians, today is also a day for celebration, as they celebrate e-Dayon February 7. e is a fundamental mathematical constant, a mathematical quantity that is the basis of natural logarithms. Sometimes e is called the Euler number or the Napier number. This number is approximately equal to 2.71828.

In addition, this year February 7 is Chewing Gum Day.

This holiday combines the love of chewing gum with charity and educational initiatives.

The idea of the holiday belongs to the children's writer Ruth Spiro, who in 206 proposed a new approach to fundraising in schools.

She is a mother of two. Ruth noticed that her children were constantly participating in school fundraisers that required them to sell various items to neighbors and relatives. This caused discomfort, so the writer decided to create an alternative way to raise funds that would be fun and easy for children. This is how Bubblegum Day was born, allowing schools to organize charity events without having to sell anything.

Image

Five unrivaled premieres in February: what to watch31.01.25, 20:24 • 207472 views

Chewing Gum Day gained popularity and began to be celebrated not only in schools, but also in libraries, children's museums, public organizations, military bases, and even in senior centers.

According to the church calendar, it is the Day of Remembrance of St. Luke of Greece.

Luke was born in the late 9th century into a poor peasant family. At the age of 14, he became a monk. For many years Luke lived on Mount Athos. He had the gift of healing and casting out demons. Luke gradually gained followers. Together with them, Luke built a small monastery on Mount Helikon.

Today Luke, Peter, George, Yegor, and Yuri celebrate their name days.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
united-statesUnited States

