At the Visegrad Summit, Stefanchuk calls for support for Ukraine in repelling russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30699 views

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, spoke at the Summit of Speakers of the Visegrad Group + Ukraine in Prague, thanking the representatives for their support against russian aggression, but noting that Ukraine still faces a shortage of ammunition, which allows russia to strengthen its position.

At the Visegrad Summit, Stefanchuk calls for support for Ukraine in repelling russian aggression

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk spoke at the Summit of Speakers of the Parliaments of the Visegrad Group + Ukraine, which took place in Prague. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports .

At the beginning, the speaker thanked the representatives of other countries for their speeches and opinions on russian aggression, which has been going on for 10 years and is in its hottest phase for the last 2 years.

It was important to hear that your countries continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and will support us with all available means. This is the position of true partners, true neighbors, true friends

- Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

At the same time, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada noted that russia is preparing for a long war.

According to him, the russian occupation army is conducting an offensive along the entire front line, trying to find weaknesses in Ukraine's defense, although it has not yet achieved strategic success.

Stefanchuk noted that the russians recently managed to create conditions for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from Avdiivka in the east of the country, with Ukrainian troops suffering significant losses and destroying the russian army's reserves. The reason for the retreat is  a significant shortage of ammunition.

These are the realities of today. The lack of ammunition and weapons is felt along the entire front line and determines the nature of our defenders' actions. The enemy uses artillery six times more than Ukrainian forces 

 ," Ruslan Stefanchuk emphasized.

At the end of his speech, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine called for preserving unity and strengthening support for Ukraine in the world. He expressed the need to provide all the necessary resources to the defense forces to repel the enemy and win the fight against russian aggression. The Chairman also emphasized that the countries represented by the parliamentarians present play a key role in ensuring a reliable rear and stability, which are essential for Ukraine's ability to deter the enemy army. He urged that everything possible be done to ensure that these "lifelines" are functioning effectively and that a reliable rear is maintained.

Stefanchuk discussed support and cooperation with the Czech Republic29.02.24, 00:55

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Prague
Verkhovna Rada
Avdiivka
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
