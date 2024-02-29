Stefanchuk discussed support and cooperation with the Czech Republic

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has started a working visit to the Czech Republic. During the first stage of the visit, he met with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Miloš Vystřil and the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markáta Pekárová Adamová. This is reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

At the outset, Ruslan Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude for the invitation to participate in the Visegrad Group Parliamentary Summit.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized the need for continuous supplies of weapons for Ukraine, in particular, air defense, artillery and armored vehicles.

However, the war is on - and we need uninterrupted supplies of weapons - Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada expressed his gratitude for signing an open letter to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson regarding the bill HR 815 on US international assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $60.06 billion.

The two sides also discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO, strengthening sanctions pressure against russia, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ruslan Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude for the Czech Republic's support in unblocking 50 billion euros of EU assistance for Ukraine and for supporting the President's Peace Formula.

The speaker thanked the Czech Republic for its patronage of the Dnipro region and reconstruction projects in the Kharkiv region. He also noted the holding of the Second Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform in the Czech Republic.

In conclusion, the Czech colleagues expressed their support for Ukraine and expressed hope that the meeting would result in increased assistance to the Ukrainian people in the difficult times of war.

Our goal is for Ukraine to win the war unleashed by russia's aggression - said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Marketa Pekarova Adamova.

Stefanchuk announces an event that will confirm the promotion of Ukraine's interests in the US Congress