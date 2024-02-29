Stefanchuk discussed support and cooperation with the Czech Republic

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42353 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166136 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98210 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341564 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278920 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205767 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240087 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253681 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159801 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372616 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91578 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166136 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 341564 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234944 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278920 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 164 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29135 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44369 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35723 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101572 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Stefanchuk discussed support and cooperation with the Czech Republic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105031 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk emphasized the need for continuous supplies of weapons to Ukraine, including air defense, artillery and armored vehicles, during meetings with Czech parliamentary leaders.

Stefanchuk discussed support and cooperation with the Czech Republic

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has started a working visit to the Czech Republic. During the first stage of the visit, he met with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Miloš Vystřil and the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markáta Pekárová Adamová. This is reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

At the outset, Ruslan Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude for the invitation to participate in the Visegrad Group Parliamentary Summit.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized the need for continuous supplies of weapons for Ukraine, in particular, air defense, artillery and armored vehicles.

However, the war is on - and we need uninterrupted supplies of weapons 

- Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada expressed his gratitude for signing an open letter to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson regarding the bill HR 815 on US international assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $60.06 billion.

The two sides also discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO, strengthening sanctions pressure against russia, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ruslan Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude for the Czech Republic's support in unblocking 50 billion euros of EU assistance for Ukraine and for supporting the President's Peace Formula.

The speaker thanked the Czech Republic for its patronage of the Dnipro region and reconstruction projects in the Kharkiv region. He also noted the holding of the Second Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform in the Czech Republic.

In conclusion, the Czech colleagues expressed their support for Ukraine and expressed hope that the meeting would result in increased assistance to the Ukrainian people in the difficult times of war.

Our goal is for Ukraine to win the war unleashed by russia's aggression

 - said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Marketa Pekarova Adamova.

Stefanchuk announces an event that will confirm the promotion of Ukraine's interests in the US Congress25.02.24, 15:30 • 26160 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States House of Representatives
Dnipro
Verkhovna Rada
NATO
Mike Johnson
European Union
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Czech Republic
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87