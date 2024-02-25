$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Stefanchuk announces an event that will confirm the promotion of Ukraine's interests in the US Congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26160 views

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said that a new example of inter-parliamentary cooperation to promote Ukraine's interests in the US Congress would soon appear.

Stefanchuk announces an event that will confirm the promotion of Ukraine's interests in the US Congress

During the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024" forum, he made a statement that in the near future we will see an example of inter-parliamentary cooperation that will demonstrate the promotion of Ukraine's interests in the US Parliament, reports UNN correspondent.

"We do not discount our relations with the United States Congress. Once again, I emphasize that we appreciate the bicameral and bipartisan support that we have today. But we will continue, and in the near future, literally tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, you will get a new example. I don't want to spoil it, but it will be a new example of speaker cooperation at the level of how to promote Ukraine's interests in the United States Congress," Stefanchuk said at the Ukraine. Year 2024" conference.

Recall

On February 13, the U.S. Senate approved a bill to provide $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. A significant portion of these funds, more than $60 billion, is earmarked for Ukraine. However, the House of Representatives does not have unanimous support for this bill, with House Speaker Mike Johnson opposing it.

Without approval by the House of Representatives, the bill cannot be signed by the US President and will not enter into force. The House of Representatives is currently on recess until February 28.

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

Politics
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
United States Congress
Mike Johnson
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Taiwan
United States
Ukraine
