At the trilateral talks, the military working group completed 90% of the work, political decisions are lacking - OP

The military working group, within the framework of the latest rounds of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, has completed about 90% of the necessary work, but the completion of the process currently hinges on political decisions. This was announced by the First Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Serhiy Kyslytsia, on the air of the national telethon on February 27, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the negotiations that have already taken place showed that the parties have reached a stage where the military part of the preparatory work is practically completed, and the remaining tasks cannot be performed without a political-level decision.

We are at a stage where the military group has completed 90% of the work. We have reached the limit where the remaining work that needs to be done cannot be done because political decisions are needed. - said Kyslytsia.

He also suggested that several more meetings might take place in the near future. According to him, after the adoption of relevant political decisions, the work of the military group will be completed.

"Maybe the meeting will take place a couple more times, and, knowing the political decisions, we will finish the process of the military group's work," he added.

Recall

Ukraine participates in a trilateral format of negotiations with the USA and Russia, within which military experts and officials work on practical issues, while the final steps depend on political-level decisions.