At the team level, we are working to ensure everything arrives in Ukraine on time: Zelenskyy on the resumption of US aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that after very positive and constructive conversations with US President Donald Trump, there are all necessary political signals regarding the resumption of aid supplies to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

It is important that after very positive and very constructive conversations with President Trump, we have all the necessary political signals regarding the resumption of aid supplies. Now, at the team level, we are working to ensure that everything arrives in Ukraine on time. We agreed on all of this - said Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump has not provided any clarification as to who last week ordered the cessation of supplies of some critical arms shipments to Ukraine.