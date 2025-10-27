At the Staff meeting, new air defense needs for energy protection were identified - Zelenskyy

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 11833 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 16516 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29237 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 25897 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31097 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37814 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40702 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36494 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34444 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28230 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
72%
740mm
Popular news
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 42529 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 42588 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31079 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20592 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17213 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 1252 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17431 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29223 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 92037 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 113548 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20792 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31466 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 42980 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 60604 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 82567 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Falcon 9

At the Staff meeting, new air defense needs for energy protection were identified - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

President Zelenskyy announced that at the Staff meeting, new defense needs were identified, along with tasks for working with partners on air defense supplies. The necessary systems are available from partners, so Ukrainian diplomacy must more actively prepare relevant decisions.

At the Staff meeting, new air defense needs for energy protection were identified - Zelenskyy

At the meeting of the Staff, new defense needs and tasks for working with partners for specific areas in air defense supply were identified. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

There were reports on Russian strikes against our infrastructure and energy facilities. New defense needs and tasks for working with partners for specific areas in air defense supply were identified.

- Zelenskyy said.

Hitting the socially vulnerable - Budanov on the goal of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector25.10.25, 14:29 • 5768 views

According to the Head of State, "partners have the necessary systems, and it is important that Ukrainian diplomacy more actively prepares appropriate decisions."

Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The Economist27.10.25, 04:14 • 47803 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine