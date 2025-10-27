At the Staff meeting, new air defense needs for energy protection were identified - Zelenskyy
President Zelenskyy announced that at the Staff meeting, new defense needs were identified, along with tasks for working with partners on air defense supplies. The necessary systems are available from partners, so Ukrainian diplomacy must more actively prepare relevant decisions.
At the meeting of the Staff, new defense needs and tasks for working with partners for specific areas in air defense supply were identified. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
There were reports on Russian strikes against our infrastructure and energy facilities. New defense needs and tasks for working with partners for specific areas in air defense supply were identified.
According to the Head of State, "partners have the necessary systems, and it is important that Ukrainian diplomacy more actively prepares appropriate decisions."
