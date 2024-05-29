Man started shooting at a market in Kiev, wounding a passerby

In Kiev, A Man staged a shooting at a market in the Obolonsky District, the police detained him, the GUNP in the capital reported, writes UNN.

Details

The event took place the other day at the market. The attacker, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, first pushed a passerby, and when her friends began to stand up for her, he took out a traumatic pistol and fired three shots. One of them hit a 53-year-old man in the chest. The victim is in hospital, his condition is now stable.

The violator - a local resident born in 1989-was detained by the police. A device for shooting rubber bullets "Fort" and spent shell casings were seized from him.

The man was informed of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism. He faces up to seven years in prison.

