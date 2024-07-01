At night, 36 drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense systems shot down 36 drones over the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions of Russia overnight.
Overnight, Russian air defense destroyed allegedly 36 drones over Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions. This is reported by Russian media with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.
Details
"Regular air defense systems destroyed and suppressed 18 UAVs over the territory of Bryansk region, 9 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Kursk region, 9 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Belgorod region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Addendum Addendum
Last night, 36 drones were also shot down over Russian regions: 15 over Kursk region, 9 over Lipetsk region, 4 over Voronezh and Bryansk regions, and 2 over Orel and Belgorod regions.
