At least 9 dead and many injured in bloody school attack in Austria

A shooting occurred in a school in the city of Graz on Tuesday morning. Austrian media report that an operation involving special police units is underway.

UNN reports with reference to ORF, Kronen Zeitung and APA.

Details

A large-scale police operation has been underway in Graz, Austria, since 10:00 a.m. According to official data, a shooting occurred in a school in the Lend district. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirms that there are several dead and wounded. As of now, there are nine victims, including eight students and one adult, according to APA.

What exactly happened at the school in Graz?

According to the Austrian portal Kronen Zeitung, the perpetrator allegedly opened fire in two classrooms. Witnesses reportedly heard about 20 shots.

A special police unit "Cobra" was sent to the scene.

Initially, police reported that the perpetrator of the shooting was shot while trying to escape.

The latest reports say that he was found dead in a toilet on the school grounds. He is a student of the school where the unfortunate shooting took place.

The mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr, confirmed that the perpetrator is the ninth victim of the bloody incidents at the school.

What is happening now at the school in the Austrian city of Graz?

Emergency services are still working at the scene.

The school has been evacuated and all persons have been taken to a safe meeting place. Students and teachers were accommodated in the Helmut List Hall.

A meeting place for affected parents was also organized at the ASKÖ stadium. Both students and parents are supported by a crisis response team, the state police assured.

