At least 7 people wounded in Donetsk region over the day as a result of Russian shelling

In Pokrovsk, Nadiyivka and Zarichne a shop, administrative building and other buildings came under Russian fire.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the Donetsk RMA.

Details [1

5 people were wounded as a result of shelling of the Pokrovsk community. In Pokrovsk, Russians wounded three people and damaged a shop and an administrative building. Another 2 people were wounded in Nadiivka - 2 houses were damaged there. - Filashkin said on the afternoon of January 5.

In the evening, the RMA press service added that two people were wounded in Zarichne, Liman community.

The village came under Russian fire this evening. Two 64-year-old women were wounded. - the post reads.

Recall

In Kherson, a man who was seriously injured today during Russian shelling in Antonivka died. Doctors fought for his life, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

In Pokrovsk , a stele with the name of the city, which was destroyed by Russian shelling on January 2, was restored. Utility workers installed a new, lighter structure in one day on January 4.

Ukrainian troops engage in 131 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff