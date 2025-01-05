At least 7 people wounded in Donetsk region over the day as a result of Russian shelling

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41952 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145309 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126187 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133867 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169902 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110412 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163228 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92535 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129289 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127961 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90851 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100864 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145314 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169904 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163228 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191007 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180249 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127961 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129289 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142525 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134184 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151395 views
At least 7 people wounded in Donetsk region over the day as a result of Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43851 views

Russian troops shelled localities in Donetsk region, wounding 7 civilians. A shop, administrative building and residential buildings were damaged in Pokrovsk, Nadiyivka and Zarichne.

In Pokrovsk, Nadiyivka and Zarichne a shop, administrative building and other buildings came under Russian fire.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the Donetsk RMA.

Details [1

5 people were wounded as a result of shelling of the Pokrovsk community. In Pokrovsk, Russians wounded three people and damaged a shop and an administrative building. Another 2 people were wounded in Nadiivka - 2 houses were damaged there. 

- Filashkin said on the afternoon of January 5.

In the evening, the RMA press service added that two people were wounded in Zarichne, Liman community. 

Image

The village came under Russian fire this evening. Two 64-year-old women were wounded.

- the post reads.

Recall

In Kherson, a man who was seriously injured today during Russian shelling in Antonivka died. Doctors fought for his life, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

In Pokrovsk , a stele with the name of the city, which was destroyed by Russian shelling on January 2, was restored. Utility workers installed a new, lighter structure in one day on January 4.

Ukrainian troops engage in 131 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector - General Staff05.11.24, 23:22 • 18344 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson

