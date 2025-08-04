Assistant Dog Day and Champagne Birthday: What else is celebrated on August 4 4 August 2025

Today, August 4, marks Assistant Dog Day and Champagne Birthday. Christians also celebrate the ninth week after Pentecost, writes UNN.

Assistant Dog Day

This day was established to celebrate the amazing work that assistant dogs do. They provide help and companionship to those who need it most.

Single Working Women's Day

This is a day of strength and resilience, dedicated to recognizing the significant contributions of single working women around the world. This special day acknowledges the economic and social impact of single working women and celebrates their achievements, creativity, and courage.

Champagne Birthday

The history of champagne begins with the monk of Hautvillers Abbey, Father Pierre Pérignon. He was responsible for replenishing food supplies, and also had a passion for wine production, so he often experimented in this area. On August 4, 1668, Pierre asked the abbot brothers to taste his new "invention" - wine with a swirl of bubbles and a silvery light foam. In addition, Abbot Pérignon was the first not only to create the recipe for the drink. He was also the first to introduce cork stoppers.

International Clouded Leopard Day

This day is dedicated to international awareness of the clouded leopard. Both animals living in captivity and those in the wild are taken into account. As of today, this species is endangered.

Ninth Week after Pentecost

The ninth week after Pentecost is dedicated to the importance of forgiveness and human greatness. This day encourages reflection on forgiveness, the greatness of the human person, and the importance of following the Word of God.

