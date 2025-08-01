$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 16943 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 45708 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 52298 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 31174 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 75249 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 78766 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 143927 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 82372 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83299 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archiveJuly 31, 11:38 PM • 39480 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJAugust 1, 01:59 AM • 29141 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhotoAugust 1, 02:48 AM • 39092 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhoto04:23 AM • 27504 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 26435 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 26510 views
Justin Timberlake learned he has Lyme disease: the singer continued his tour despite the diagnosis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

During his world tour, the singer learned he was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Despite neuralgic pain, fatigue, and nausea, he decided not to cancel concerts.

Justin Timberlake learned he has Lyme disease: the singer continued his tour despite the diagnosis

44-year-old singer Justin Timberlake announced on Instagram that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease during his world tour. Despite neuropathic pain, fatigue, and nausea, the artist is not canceling concerts, writes UNN with reference to Timberlake's Instagram page.

Details

The singer wrote that he was initially shocked by the doctors' diagnosis, but it helped him understand the cause of his symptoms, including constant neuropathic pain, fatigue, and nausea, which he felt when going on stage. Timberlake was diagnosed with the disease in the midst of his world tour. However, the artist decided to continue touring.

I've been battling some health issues, and I was diagnosed with Lyme disease. I'm saying this to shed light on what I've been dealing with behind the scenes. Living with it can be relentlessly draining, both mentally and physically. When I was first diagnosed, I was definitely in shock. But, at least I could understand why I was on stage in severe nerve pain or just feeling crazy tired. I had to make a decision. Stop touring? Or keep going and figure it out. I decided that the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body feels. I'm so glad I kept going

- he shared.

Addition

Justin is not the first famous musician to suffer from Lyme disease, also known as tick-borne borreliosis. Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, and Shania Twain have previously publicly announced this diagnosis.

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Justin Bieber
Instagram