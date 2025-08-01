Justin Timberlake learned he has Lyme disease: the singer continued his tour despite the diagnosis

44-year-old singer Justin Timberlake announced on Instagram that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease during his world tour. Despite neuropathic pain, fatigue, and nausea, the artist is not canceling concerts, writes UNN with reference to Timberlake's Instagram page.

Details

The singer wrote that he was initially shocked by the doctors' diagnosis, but it helped him understand the cause of his symptoms, including constant neuropathic pain, fatigue, and nausea, which he felt when going on stage. Timberlake was diagnosed with the disease in the midst of his world tour. However, the artist decided to continue touring.

I've been battling some health issues, and I was diagnosed with Lyme disease. I'm saying this to shed light on what I've been dealing with behind the scenes. Living with it can be relentlessly draining, both mentally and physically. When I was first diagnosed, I was definitely in shock. But, at least I could understand why I was on stage in severe nerve pain or just feeling crazy tired. I had to make a decision. Stop touring? Or keep going and figure it out. I decided that the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body feels. I'm so glad I kept going - he shared.

Addition

Justin is not the first famous musician to suffer from Lyme disease, also known as tick-borne borreliosis. Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, and Shania Twain have previously publicly announced this diagnosis.

