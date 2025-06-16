Bruce Willis' daughter confessed about the difficult Father's Day holiday due to his dementia

The daughter of Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, Scout La Rue Willis, posted a touching post on Instagram, where she spoke about the complex emotions during the celebration of Father's Day due to the progression of dementia in the 69-year-old actor. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

This day has always been special for our family, but now everything is different. We are learning to find joy in small moments, even when everything has changed. My dad has always been our rock. Now it's our turn to be his support - 33-year-old Scout wrote in his post.

In March 2022, the family announced that Bruce Willis was ending his career due to a diagnosis of aphasia (speech disorder). - In February 2023, the actor was confirmed to have frontotemporal dementia.

This is a neurodegenerative disease that progresses over time - explained the actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, in her address.

"We learn to live with this every day. These are no longer the simple happy moments, but we are finding new ways to be together," Willis's daughter Scout said in an interview with Variety.

Dad always knew how to make us happy. Now we are doing everything to return at least a fraction of this warmth to him - added Scout's sister Rumer Willis.

Reference

Bruce Willis, the star of such films as "The Sixth Sense" (1999) and "Million Dollar Baby" (2000), was one of the most successful Hollywood stars of the 1990s and 2000s.

Let us remind you

