Bruce Willis' daughter confessed about the difficult Father's Day holiday due to his dementia

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
08:24 AM • 2596 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 12318 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 22969 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 25318 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 33773 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 65545 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 124282 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 115067 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 102530 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 90786 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.1m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 55033 views
Fatal accident with Ukrainians in France: driver chargedJune 16, 12:50 AM • 3950 views
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 19464 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 59432 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 60403 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 96622 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 168767 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 227509 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 233597 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 248702 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 46997 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 43728 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 141930 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 79934 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 124960 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Bruce Willis' daughter confessed about the difficult Father's Day holiday due to his dementia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Scout La Rue Willis spoke about the complex emotions due to the progression of her father's dementia. The family is learning to find joy in small moments and support the actor.

Bruce Willis' daughter confessed about the difficult Father's Day holiday due to his dementia

The daughter of Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, Scout La Rue Willis, posted a touching post on Instagram, where she spoke about the complex emotions during the celebration of Father's Day due to the progression of dementia in the 69-year-old actor. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

This day has always been special for our family, but now everything is different. We are learning to find joy in small moments, even when everything has changed. My dad has always been our rock. Now it's our turn to be his support 

- 33-year-old Scout wrote in his post. 

In March 2022, the family announced that Bruce Willis was ending his career due to a diagnosis of aphasia (speech disorder). - In February 2023, the actor was confirmed to have frontotemporal dementia.

This is a neurodegenerative disease that progresses over time

- explained the actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, in her address.

"We learn to live with this every day. These are no longer the simple happy moments, but we are finding new ways to be together," Willis's daughter Scout said in an interview with Variety.

Dad always knew how to make us happy. Now we are doing everything to return at least a fraction of this warmth to him

- added Scout's sister Rumer Willis.

Reference

Bruce Willis, the star of such films as "The Sixth Sense" (1999) and "Million Dollar Baby" (2000), was one of the most successful Hollywood stars of the 1990s and 2000s.

Let us remind you

Close relatives of actor Bruce Willis reported that doctors had discovered frontotemporal dementia in the man.

Bruce Willis advised Samuel Jackson to find a character to which you can return in any films.

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife09.06.25, 18:28 • 60934 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

CultureHealthNews of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9