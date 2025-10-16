$41.750.14
"As soon as I say the word": Trump may allow Israel to resume hostilities in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

US President Donald Trump said he might allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume military action in Gaza if Hamas does not adhere to the ceasefire agreement. Trump noted that Israeli forces could return to the streets "as soon as I say the word."

"As soon as I say the word": Trump may allow Israel to resume hostilities in Gaza

US President Donald Trump, in a comment to CNN, stated that he would consider allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume military action in Gaza if Hamas refused to abide by its part of the ceasefire agreement. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, Israeli troops can return to the streets "as soon as I say the word."

As for Hamas, that will be resolved quickly

- said Trump.

Commenting on the massacres committed by militants against disloyal Palestinians in Gaza, he said that Hamas is now "going in and cleaning up gangs, brutal gangs."

I am studying this issue. We will find out about it. These could be "gangs plus"

- noted the US President.

He added that he was positive about the long-term prospects for peace in the Middle East, especially given the strong support from other countries in the region.

Recall

After the start of the peace process in the Gaza Strip, brutal clashes between Hamas and rival groups erupted in several areas of the enclave. Public executions of their rivals by militants are reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he hopes for a peaceful next stage of the agreement between Israel and Hamas. At the same time, he noted that US President Donald Trump's conditions are "very clear": Hamas must lay down its weapons and demilitarize, otherwise "real hell will begin."

