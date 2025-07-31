As a result of UAV debris falling in Kyiv, cars are burning, there is a fire in an educational institution - KMVA

On the evening of July 30, Russians are attacking Kyiv with attack drones. This was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

We have the first consequences of the enemy attack in the Solomyanskyi district. Debris from downed drones fell in two locations. Cars are burning at one address. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. - he wrote.

Later, he added that the enemy continues to strike, and information has already been received about 5 locations in the Solomyanskyi district. A fire in an educational institution, cars burning, debris falling on the 9th floor of a residential building.

Enemy drones are attacking the capital, explosions are heard in the city, air defense is working.