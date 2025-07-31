As a result of UAV debris falling in Kyiv, cars are burning, there is a fire in an educational institution - KMVA

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 36740 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 34463 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 69192 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 77921 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 65087 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 72234 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 126522 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53105 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 70811 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66407 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2m/s
96%
746mm
Popular news
In Mykolaiv, a man died after jumping from a bridge while fleeing from the TCC - SBIPhotoVideoJuly 30, 12:27 PM • 10031 views
The main committee supported the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 30, 12:28 PM • 13480 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 96647 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 40057 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 52687 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 36742 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 52742 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 96706 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 141363 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 126522 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Herman Halushchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 40105 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 130516 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 191316 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 239850 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 172892 views
Actual
Spotify
Fox News
Brent Crude
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

As a result of UAV debris falling in Kyiv, cars are burning, there is a fire in an educational institution - KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2490 views

In Kyiv, on the evening of July 30, as a result of a Russian UAV attack, debris fell in the Solomyanskyi district. At one of the locations, cars are burning, there are no casualties.

As a result of UAV debris falling in Kyiv, cars are burning, there is a fire in an educational institution - KMVA

On the evening of July 30, Russians are attacking Kyiv with attack drones. This was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

We have the first consequences of the enemy attack in the Solomyanskyi district. Debris from downed drones fell in two locations. Cars are burning at one address. Preliminarily, there are no casualties.

- he wrote.

Later, he added that the enemy continues to strike, and information has already been received about 5 locations in the Solomyanskyi district. A fire in an educational institution, cars burning, debris falling on the 9th floor of a residential building.

Recall

Enemy drones are attacking the capital, explosions are heard in the city, air defense is working.

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
Kyiv