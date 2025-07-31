As a result of the shelling of Kyiv, the Dovzhenko Film Studio was damaged: the studio's production facilities were damaged, and about 90 windows were blown out.

On the night of July 30-31, as a result of a massive missile attack on Kyiv, the territory of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio was damaged. The studio's production facilities and part of the hotel premises were damaged, and 90 windows were blown out.

This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of July 30-31, as a result of a massive missile attack by the aggressor country, the territory of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio – one of the oldest and most important film studios in the world – was damaged. During the morning missile strike, the studio's production facilities and part of the hotel premises were damaged. The blast wave blew out about 90 windows. This is the most extensive destruction since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but fortunately, there were no human casualties. - the message says.

The State Film Agency emphasized that this is not just material damage, but a deliberate attempt by Russia to erase memory and cultural codes that have been formed for centuries.

Addition

The Dovzhenko Film Studio is a cultural symbol of Ukraine with more than a century of history; it became a center of Ukrainian poetic cinema and a center of cultural resistance in the most difficult times. Legendary films were born here, including "Earth," "Enthusiasm (Symphony of Donbas)," "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" – films that gained worldwide recognition and remain classics of cinema.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31, 8 people died, including one child. 135 Kyiv residents were injured, including 12 children.