As a result of the shelling of Kyiv, the Dovzhenko Film Studio was damaged: the studio's production facilities were damaged, and about 90 windows were blown out.

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 5684 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 17198 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 14498 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 22543 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 30261 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 168740 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 213247 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109061 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 93559 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 133640 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
58%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damagedJuly 31, 03:22 AM • 59949 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 54659 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 54499 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 45078 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 64642 views
Publications
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 168714 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 213222 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 154689 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 173178 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 214837 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Kramatorsk
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 107355 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 169972 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 227082 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 273405 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 205502 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv, the Dovzhenko Film Studio was damaged: the studio's production facilities were damaged, and about 90 windows were blown out.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

On the night of July 31, the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio was damaged by a missile attack. Production facilities and the hotel were affected, with about 90 windows blown out.

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv, the Dovzhenko Film Studio was damaged: the studio's production facilities were damaged, and about 90 windows were blown out.

On the night of July 30-31, as a result of a massive missile attack on Kyiv, the territory of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio was damaged. The studio's production facilities and part of the hotel premises were damaged, and 90 windows were blown out.

This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of July 30-31, as a result of a massive missile attack by the aggressor country, the territory of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio – one of the oldest and most important film studios in the world – was damaged. During the morning missile strike, the studio's production facilities and part of the hotel premises were damaged. The blast wave blew out about 90 windows. This is the most extensive destruction since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but fortunately, there were no human casualties.

- the message says. 

The State Film Agency emphasized that this is not just material damage, but a deliberate attempt by Russia to erase memory and cultural codes that have been formed for centuries. 

Addition

The Dovzhenko Film Studio is a cultural symbol of Ukraine with more than a century of history; it became a center of Ukrainian poetic cinema and a center of cultural resistance in the most difficult times. Legendary films were born here, including "Earth," "Enthusiasm (Symphony of Donbas)," "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" – films that gained worldwide recognition and remain classics of cinema. 

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31, 8 people died, including one child. 135 Kyiv residents were injured, including 12 children. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCulture
Ukraine
Kyiv