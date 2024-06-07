In Japan, an explosion occurred at a shipyard, there are victims

In the Japanese city of Osaka, as a result of an explosion at a shipyard, seven workers were injured. This is reported by Kyodo News, reports UNN.

Details

The police said that at the time of the explosion, welding and cleaning operations were carried out in the dock using kerosene.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

The fire that occurred as a result of the explosion was extinguished in two hours, but part of the ship, in particular the engine, was destroyed.

