According to the Russian media, Donetsk was attacked by drones on Sunday. The arrivals were reported by the Russian-appointed mayor of the city, Alexei Kulemzin, writes UNN.

Enemy shells fell in a busy area of the Tekstilshchik neighborhood, where shopping rows and stores are located. - Kulemzin wrote in his Telegram feed.

Details

He also reported that a drone dropped a munition on a repair team in Kuibyshev district on Lenkoranskaya Street. The excavator worker was injured, the excavator was burned.

According to the measure-collaborator in the Donetsk microdistrict of Tekstilshchik killed 8 people.

Supplement

Later, Pushilin, the leader of the so-called "dnr" wrote that the death toll had risen to 13 and 10 others were injured.

