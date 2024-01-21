"Arrivals" in Donetsk: there are dead - rossmedia
Kyiv • UNN
Drone attacks in Donetsk have killed at least 13 people and injured 10 others, according to Russian media reports, according to Pushilin, the leader of the so-called "dnr" government. The drones targeted busy neighborhoods, including the Tekstilshchik neighborhood and Lenkoranskaya Street.
According to the Russian media, Donetsk was attacked by drones on Sunday. The arrivals were reported by the Russian-appointed mayor of the city, Alexei Kulemzin, writes UNN.
Enemy shells fell in a busy area of the Tekstilshchik neighborhood, where shopping rows and stores are located.
Details
He also reported that a drone dropped a munition on a repair team in Kuibyshev district on Lenkoranskaya Street. The excavator worker was injured, the excavator was burned.
According to the measure-collaborator in the Donetsk microdistrict of Tekstilshchik killed 8 people.
Supplement
Later, Pushilin, the leader of the so-called "dnr" wrote that the death toll had risen to 13 and 10 others were injured.
