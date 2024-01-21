Donetsk region: occupants strike 11 times, two people wounded
The Russians shelled residential areas of Donetsk 11 times, wounding two people and damaging 55 residential buildings and several other buildings, including a high-rise, a kindergarten, a school and an administrative building. A total of 106 people, including 19 children, were evacuated from the frontline area.
During the day, the Russians fired 11 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, wounding 2 people. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the region as of morning , UNN reports .
According to Filashkin, the day before, Russians fired three missiles at Novohrodivka, damaging 55 private houses, a high-rise building, a kindergarten, a school and an administrative building.
Selydove came under attack twice. There 2 five-story buildings, 8 private houses, an enterprise, 7 garages, 2 outbuildings, 2 non-residential buildings and a hangar were damaged.
In Myrnohrad, the Russians hit a cultural institution.
In Kostyantynivka, 6 private houses, a school, a kindergarten and a shop were damaged by shelling.
The community of Lyman suffered 10 attacks.
In Toretsk community in Bakhmut district, 5 more houses were damaged by Russian shells. In particular, 3 in Shcherbynivka and 2 in Toretsk.
In Chasovoyarsk community, a multi-storey building, 3 private houses and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, a house was destroyed and 2 more were damaged.
It is noted that 106 people were evacuated from the front line, including 19 children.
According to the National Police of the region, a total of 34 civilian objects were damaged: 31 residential buildings, an administrative building, a car, and a power line.
Russian troops fired three S-300 missiles at Novohrodivka, wounding two people.
In addition, according to the National Police of Donetsk region, after midnight tonight, Russians launched rocket attacks on Myrnohrad, Selydove and Kostiantynivka.
Private houses, a shop, social infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, warehouses, and cars were damaged by the shelling.
Preliminary, no civilians were injured.