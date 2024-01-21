Donetsk region: occupants strike 11 times, two people wounded

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107034 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135735 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134677 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174605 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280217 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178143 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167132 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102273 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101967 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103941 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 67973 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 40167 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 50356 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233380 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258752 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29824 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135729 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105643 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105667 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121834 views
Donetsk region: occupants strike 11 times, two people wounded

Donetsk region: occupants strike 11 times, two people wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47671 views

The Russians shelled residential areas of Donetsk 11 times, wounding two people and damaging 55 residential buildings and several other buildings, including a high-rise, a kindergarten, a school and an administrative building. A total of 106 people, including 19 children, were evacuated from the frontline area.

During the day, the Russians fired 11 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, wounding 2 people. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the region as of morning , UNN reports .

Details

According to Filashkin, the day before, Russians fired three missiles at Novohrodivka, damaging 55 private houses, a high-rise building, a kindergarten, a school and an administrative building.

Selydove came under attack twice. There  2 five-story buildings, 8 private houses, an enterprise, 7 garages, 2 outbuildings, 2 non-residential buildings and a hangar were damaged.

In Myrnohrad, the Russians hit a cultural institution.

In Kostyantynivka, 6 private houses, a school, a kindergarten and a shop were damaged by shelling.

The community of Lyman suffered 10 attacks.

In Toretsk community in Bakhmut district, 5 more houses were damaged by Russian shells. In particular, 3 in Shcherbynivka and 2 in Toretsk.

In Chasovoyarsk community, a multi-storey building, 3 private houses and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, a house was destroyed and 2 more were damaged.

Occupants shelled Donetsk region 12 times, fired three rockets at Novohrodivka20.01.24, 09:50 • 29861 view

It is noted that 106 people were evacuated from the front line, including 19 children.

According to the National Police of the region, a total of 34 civilian objects were damaged: 31 residential buildings, an administrative building, a car, and a power line.

Russian troops fired three S-300 missiles at Novohrodivka, wounding two people.

Fitio on the capture of Krokhmalne: Defense forces have moved to more prepared positions21.01.24, 10:26 • 42494 views

Optional

In addition, according to  the National Police of Donetsk region, after midnight tonight, Russians launched rocket attacks on Myrnohrad, Selydove and Kostiantynivka.

Private houses, a shop, social infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, warehouses, and cars were damaged by the shelling.

Preliminary, no civilians were injured.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

