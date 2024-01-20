Occupants shelled Donetsk region 12 times, fired three rockets at Novohrodivka

Over the past 24 hours , Russian troops fired 12 times at settlements in Donetsk region, fired three missiles at Novohrodivka, there are wounded, said Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

In total, the Russians fired 12 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. (...) Russians fired 3 rockets at Novohrodivka, wounding two people and damaging 33 private houses and an administrative building - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the situation in the region as of the morning of January 20 is as follows:

Pokrovsk district. Krasnohorivka and Yelyzavetivka were shelled in Marinka hromada.

Kramatorsk district. A house in Yampol was damaged in the Lyman hromada, Torske and Zarichne were shelled. In Kostyantynivka hromada, the outskirts of Nelipivka and Bila Hora are under fire.

Bakhmut district. In Toretsk hromada, 5 houses were damaged: 2 in Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, 1 in Druzhba. In Chasovoyarsk hromada, a private house and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, a house was destroyed and 3 more damaged.



"On January 19, Russians wounded 2 residents of Donetsk region - in Novohrodivka," said Filashkin.

214 people were evacuated from the front line, including 46 children, he added.

