Fitio on the capture of Krokhmalne: Defense forces have moved to more prepared positions

The capture of Krokhmalne village in Kharkiv region by Russians does not pose a threat to neighboring units. Ukrainian troops have moved from the village to more prepared positions. This was reported by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Krokhmalne was a settlement with 45 people before the outbreak of full-scale war. These are five houses, apparently, and these five houses were destroyed by the Russian aggressor. Our goal is to save the lives of Ukrainian defenders. - Fitzhugh said.

Details

According to him, Ukrainian defenders have moved to more prepared lines.

"Their positions were moved to reserve positions prepared by this time, where they are now holding the line, preventing the enemy from advancing further. This does not pose any threats to the neighboring units. I think that what happened is a temporary phenomenon, because the front line is shifting every day," said Fitio.

Context

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reportedthat according to geolocation images released on January 20, the Russians captured Krokhmalne, 20 km northwest of Svatove.

It should be noted that the Institute for the Study of War reported on January 6 that Russian troops may intensify their efforts to capture Kupyansk in the coming weeks.