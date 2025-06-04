"Arrival" in Kharkiv: the city was attacked by Russian drones

On the night of June 4, explosions occurred in Kharkiv. The city is being attacked by Russian strike drones. This is reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Synegubov, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, June 04, at 02:31 Igor Terekhov wrote in his Telegram channel about the shelling of the city by enemy UAVs.

Several explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The city is under attack by enemy UAVs. Be careful - the message says.

At 02:46 Oleg Synegubov reported that, preliminarily, an enemy strike was recorded in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, an enemy strike was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. Information about casualties and the consequences of the "arrival" is being clarified. - he clarified at 02:54.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," the official added.

