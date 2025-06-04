"Arrival" in Kharkiv: the city was attacked by Russian drones

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 10274 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 22732 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 21684 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 191731 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 153502 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 252299 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 128455 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 231438 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141363 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143554 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.4m/s
86%
748mm
Popular news

Only 7% of "limited fit" are recognized as completely unfit after repeated military medical commission - Ministry of Defense

June 3, 02:17 PM • 3358 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 44662 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 77433 views

In the Russian Federation, the icon of Clement Sheptytsky was removed from the church by order of the prosecutor's office: details

June 3, 03:07 PM • 3970 views

Orbán vowed to do everything possible to block Ukraine's accession to the EU

June 3, 04:33 PM • 6238 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 77450 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 146879 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 191731 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 252299 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 214294 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 44675 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 146879 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 120771 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 123182 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 107995 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

"Arrival" in Kharkiv: the city was attacked by Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

On the night of June 4, Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones. The strike was recorded in the Novobavarskyi district on a civilian enterprise, information about the consequences is being clarified.

"Arrival" in Kharkiv: the city was attacked by Russian drones

On the night of June 4, explosions occurred in Kharkiv. The city is being attacked by Russian strike drones. This is reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Synegubov, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, June 04, at 02:31 Igor Terekhov wrote in his Telegram channel about the shelling of the city by enemy UAVs.

Several explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The city is under attack by enemy UAVs. Be careful

- the message says.

At 02:46 Oleg Synegubov reported that, preliminarily, an enemy strike was recorded in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, an enemy strike was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. Information about casualties and the consequences of the "arrival" is being clarified.

- he clarified at 02:54.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," the official added.

Worked simultaneously at seven different locations: rescuers have completed work at the sites of enemy strikes in Sumy. 03.06.25, 18:18 • 2526 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9