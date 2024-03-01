Arms supplies from DPRK to Russia suspended - NK Pro analysis

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 6834 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 19717 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25079 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 171800 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161466 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167064 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215335 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247930 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153712 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371326 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 19675 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 171755 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142124 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161429 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 153618 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15050 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16068 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19971 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24062 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 45989 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Arms supplies from DPRK to Russia suspended - NK Pro analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34986 views

A Russian ship had resumed arms trade with North Korea, but the shipments were abruptly stopped and the containers remained in ports, possibly due to logistical problems or transfer by other means.

Arms supplies from DPRK to Russia suspended - NK Pro analysis

Russian ship rejoined the arms trade with North Korea, but the operation was suspended. About this writes Seoul news agency  NK Pro, their assumptions are based on the analysis of satellite images Planet Labs. reports UNN.

Details

According to NK Pro's analysis, a Russian cargo ship recently rejoined the alleged operation to deliver weapons to North Korea after a three-month hiatus, replacing another that recently traveled to a Chinese port for possible maintenance.

But shortly after the company moved containers from the North Korean port of Rason to the Russian port of Vostochny in early February, the entire maritime operation seemed to be put on hold. Russian ships associated with the arms shipment suddenly stopped showing up at both ports.

For almost three weeks now, containers that Western and South Korean intelligence and military experts believe were carrying shells used by Russian troops in Ukraine have not been delivered from North Korea.

Experts don't know what the reason for the halt in shipments is:

Operations may have been suspended due to production delays in North Korea or other logistical problems. It also cannot be ruled out that the weapons are being transported to Russia by air or rail across the common border.

It is noted that according to analysts NK Pro shipments from the Korean port of Rajin were carried out from the end of August, in them with varying intensity involved four container ships - "Maya 1", "Angara", "Maria" and Lady R.

The ships made at least 32 voyages to North Korea. They shuttled between Rajin and two ports in Primorsky Krai - the Danube settlement in Konyushkova Bay and the port of Vostochny near Nakhodka. The cargo was then delivered by rail to Tikhoretsk in Krasnodar Krai, located 200 km from the eastern shore of the Sea of Azov.

Russian media, also reacting to the story of arms shipments from Korea note that earlier Maya 1, Angara and Maria were identified  by experts from the Royal United Institute for Defence Studies, Vienna-based Open Nuclear Network and British military intelligence.

South Korea warns that DPRK factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia27.02.2024, 11:13 • 25391 view

In particular, according to NK Pro, the container ship Lady R was engaged in transportation until the end of October, then was in Vladivostok (apparently, for scheduled repairs), on January 16 received a certificate including for the transportation of dangerous goods and then made another voyage, visiting Rajin on February 4. The last voyage of Russian ships was recorded on February 12: the Maya-1 came to Rajin. Since then, satellites have not recorded a single voyage to the Korean port.

It is also noted that no new containers were brought to port  by rail. And the containers unloaded from Lady R and Maya-1 remain on the pier.

We can assume that they are empty and there is no need to deliver them to recipients in North Korea. 

- NK Pro experts write.

President: Russia's use of North Korean missiles and Iranian drones shows that it is also experiencing a shortage of weapons25.02.2024, 19:43 • 25045 views

Optional

In the fall, the U.S. reported that North Korea had supplied 1 million shells to Russia. In January, Bloomberg reported 2 million shells and several ballistic missiles, citing South Korean intelligence estimates. The DPRK sent about 6,700 containers containing about 3 million 152-millimeter shells to russia, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said recently.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11