In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39211 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 151504 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90902 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 323526 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266923 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201893 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237595 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253055 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159180 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372467 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

President: Russia's use of North Korean missiles and Iranian drones shows that it is also experiencing a shortage of weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25045 views

Russia's use of North Korean missiles and Iranian drones indicates that it is also experiencing a shortage of weapons and equipment.

President: Russia's use of North Korean missiles and Iranian drones shows that it is also experiencing a shortage of weapons

Russia's use of artillery shells and missiles from North Korea, as well as Iranian "Shahed" missiles, shows that this year is also a turning point for Russia and that they are also experiencing a shortage of weapons and equipment. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, according to an UNN correspondent.

There are reports and there is evidence - it's true - that the Russians used North Korean artillery, and also used missiles and launched them at Ukraine. And what do you do about it? Support Ukraine. And what North Korea has been passing on to Russia, they will continue to pass on. I don't think they will transfer more than the amount we know about, because we know the total amount of their artillery, by the way, the Soviet Union's artillery. And we understand how much they gave them. It seems that they decided to give them 1.5 million artillery pieces, which is the total amount of artillery. How many missiles is unknown. They used them - this is a fact,

- Zelensky said.

Details

But the president sees this as a positive thing. According to him, if Russia is taking on Iran's Shaheeds, North Korea's Soviet artillery, if they are taking on their missiles, it means that this is also a turning point for them, and they also have a large deficit.

Recall

The DPRK missiles used by Russia during its strikes on Ukraine are almost identical to Russian Iskander-M missiles, although they have their own specifics. This was stated by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Shahed-136
North Korea
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
