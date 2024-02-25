President: Russia's use of North Korean missiles and Iranian drones shows that it is also experiencing a shortage of weapons

Russia's use of artillery shells and missiles from North Korea, as well as Iranian "Shahed" missiles, shows that this year is also a turning point for Russia and that they are also experiencing a shortage of weapons and equipment. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, according to an UNN correspondent.

There are reports and there is evidence - it's true - that the Russians used North Korean artillery, and also used missiles and launched them at Ukraine. And what do you do about it? Support Ukraine. And what North Korea has been passing on to Russia, they will continue to pass on. I don't think they will transfer more than the amount we know about, because we know the total amount of their artillery, by the way, the Soviet Union's artillery. And we understand how much they gave them. It seems that they decided to give them 1.5 million artillery pieces, which is the total amount of artillery. How many missiles is unknown. They used them - this is a fact, - Zelensky said.

Details

But the president sees this as a positive thing. According to him, if Russia is taking on Iran's Shaheeds, North Korea's Soviet artillery, if they are taking on their missiles, it means that this is also a turning point for them, and they also have a large deficit.

Recall

The DPRK missiles used by Russia during its strikes on Ukraine are almost identical to Russian Iskander-M missiles, although they have their own specifics. This was stated by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

