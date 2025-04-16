Are journalists to blame for Russian shelling? The General Staff promised to revise the video after criticism

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to criticism regarding its video, in which journalistic reports showed a possible cause of Russian shelling, noting that they did not seek to blame journalists, and promised to revise it. This is stated in the message of the General Staff, reports UNN.

The recent video, published on our official resources, has an exclusively educational purpose - to draw the attention of all citizens, including military personnel, to the issue of information security in the context of war. This video material was produced jointly with the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, and is a continuation of a series of videos within the framework of the "Information Security project - the statement reads.

The General Staff noted that they respect freedom of speech and highly appreciate the contribution of journalists to Ukraine's struggle for independence, but at the same time called not to regard this material as a reproach or accusation against media representatives.

Its purpose is not to criticize, but to remind everyone: any information can have consequences that the enemy uses. Given the above and taking into account constructive comments and recommendations, the video will be revised in order to further convey relevant warnings to both civilians and military personnel - added the General Staff.

Context

Today, April 16, the General Staff published a video in which, according to media reports, journalists were blamed for Russian shelling.

Under the video, the General Staff noted that one report made without approval could become a source of coordinates for the enemy.

Unrestrained comment - an object of intelligence. Excessive publication - the cause of the attack and losses. Everyone who works with sensitive information must act responsibly and in compliance with information security rules. This video is a reminder for every journalist, military, public figure or official: silence is also a weapon - noted in the General Staff.

The video depicts a reporter against the background of a building where drones are produced, who openly talks about it on camera and says: "Hundreds of drones are produced here every month." At the same time, a production employee also says on camera that the company has doubled its capacity and this batch will soon go to the front. Further in the frame, there are allegedly representatives of the Russian special services who watched the report and sent the coordinates of the production to their general staff to prepare for the strike.

After that, a rocket hits the building, a fire truck arrives. Another reporter in the frame against the background of the destroyed building talks about "a ballistic hit, hospitals are overcrowded." In the video, the reporter who reports the hit is depicted without a bulletproof vest and helmet and is reporting from the scene allegedly live.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security emphasized that the video reminds everyone - not only media workers, but also the military, activists and officials - about the importance of balanced dissemination of information about important objects.

The leitmotif of this video is a simple but important message that every word matters during the war. Moreover, there are things that should be kept silent about at all. Our goal is not to restrict freedom of speech or interfere in your work. But exclusively - to take care of common security - reported in the Center.

Let us remind you

