Head of the Kherson City Military Administration reported that he came under enemy fire

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported that after the KABs hit the Central district of Kherson, he came under enemy fire, showing a video, UNN writes.

After the KABs hit the Central district of Kherson, came under fire from Russian terrorists. Our Kherson land saved us. The Russian army does not yet allow the full-fledged liquidation of the consequences of this shelling to begin. Take care of yourself! Kherson is unbreakable - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

Details

This morning, according to Prokudin, Russian troops killed a man in the Central district of Kherson. "Due to massive enemy strikes, a middle-aged Kherson resident sustained injuries incompatible with life. Currently, the relevant services are establishing the identity of the deceased," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, there are also two injured people in Kherson today.

Due to damage to the contact network in the Central district of the city, the movement of trolleybuses on two routes has been temporarily suspended. In addition, due to enemy shelling, route buses temporarily run to Nezlamnyh Square, Mrochko said.

Supplement

According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Kherson and 30 other settlements in the region were under enemy fire and air strikes last day. Russian soldiers hit critical and social infrastructure; residential quarters of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 2 multi-storey buildings and 11 private houses. Also, the occupiers damaged gas pipelines, an outbuilding, a garage and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 11 people were injured.