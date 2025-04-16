$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17132 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74286 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40029 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45365 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52399 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94441 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86256 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35497 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60613 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109534 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Head of the Kherson City Military Administration reported that he came under enemy fire

Kyiv • UNN

 3064 views

Russian terrorists shelled the Central district of Kherson, but the Kherson land saved. The Russian army is hindering the elimination of the consequences of the shelling.

Head of the Kherson City Military Administration reported that he came under enemy fire

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported that after the KABs hit the Central district of Kherson, he came under enemy fire, showing a video, UNN writes.

After the KABs hit the Central district of Kherson, came under fire from Russian terrorists. Our Kherson land saved us. The Russian army does not yet allow the full-fledged liquidation of the consequences of this shelling to begin. Take care of yourself! Kherson is unbreakable

- Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

Details

This morning, according to Prokudin, Russian troops killed a man in the Central district of Kherson. "Due to massive enemy strikes, a middle-aged Kherson resident sustained injuries incompatible with life. Currently, the relevant services are establishing the identity of the deceased," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, there are also two injured people in Kherson today.

Due to damage to the contact network in the Central district of the city, the movement of trolleybuses on two routes has been temporarily suspended. In addition, due to enemy shelling, route buses temporarily run to Nezlamnyh Square, Mrochko said.

Supplement

According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Kherson and 30 other settlements in the region were under enemy fire and air strikes last day. Russian soldiers hit critical and social infrastructure; residential quarters of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 2 multi-storey buildings and 11 private houses. Also, the occupiers damaged gas pipelines, an outbuilding, a garage and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 11 people were injured.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
