12:18 AM • 2762 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 12002 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 16628 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 21330 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 19749 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 36448 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32214 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28014 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25898 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25236 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Arctic air and frosts down to -25°: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of difficult weather on the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On the weekend of January 17-18, Ukraine will be covered by arctic air with frosts down to -25° in the north and -13° in the south. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of black ice on roads throughout the country.

Arctic air and frosts down to -25°: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of difficult weather on the weekend

This coming weekend, January 17-18, Ukraine will be under the influence of a powerful anticyclone from the northeast. According to weather forecasts, cold Arctic air will continue to flow into the country, leading to a significant drop in temperature and dangerous conditions on the roads. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

Due to increasing atmospheric pressure and clear skies, the air will cool more intensely. Experts predict peak frosts at night.

Northern regions: at night, -15...-20°C is expected, with temperatures possibly dropping to extreme -22...-25°C in some places. During the day, thermometers will show -9...-14°C.

South and Southeast: it will be somewhat "warmer" here – at night -8...-13°C, during the day from -4°C to -9°C.

Active cyclone brought another weather deterioration with snowfalls: what is the situation on the roads15.01.26, 10:54 • 4062 views

The situation will be complicated by a biting north-easterly wind, which will significantly enhance the feeling of cold.

Precipitation and road conditions

Due to the influence of the anticyclone, precipitation will practically cease in most regions. Light snow is possible only in some places in Crimea and the Azov Sea region. However, the weather forecaster warns of serious danger for drivers and pedestrians: severe black ice will persist on roads throughout the country.

Black ice everywhere on the roads. The feeling of cold will be intensified by a biting, predominantly north-easterly wind

– noted the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Residents are advised to be extremely careful, dress in layers, and, if possible, limit prolonged outdoor exposure, especially in the northern regions of Ukraine. 

Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-1816.01.26, 14:42 • 17083 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine