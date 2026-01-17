Arctic air and frosts down to -25°: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of difficult weather on the weekend

This coming weekend, January 17-18, Ukraine will be under the influence of a powerful anticyclone from the northeast. According to weather forecasts, cold Arctic air will continue to flow into the country, leading to a significant drop in temperature and dangerous conditions on the roads. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

Due to increasing atmospheric pressure and clear skies, the air will cool more intensely. Experts predict peak frosts at night.

Northern regions: at night, -15...-20°C is expected, with temperatures possibly dropping to extreme -22...-25°C in some places. During the day, thermometers will show -9...-14°C.

South and Southeast: it will be somewhat "warmer" here – at night -8...-13°C, during the day from -4°C to -9°C.

Active cyclone brought another weather deterioration with snowfalls: what is the situation on the roads

The situation will be complicated by a biting north-easterly wind, which will significantly enhance the feeling of cold.

Precipitation and road conditions

Due to the influence of the anticyclone, precipitation will practically cease in most regions. Light snow is possible only in some places in Crimea and the Azov Sea region. However, the weather forecaster warns of serious danger for drivers and pedestrians: severe black ice will persist on roads throughout the country.

Black ice everywhere on the roads. The feeling of cold will be intensified by a biting, predominantly north-easterly wind – noted the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Residents are advised to be extremely careful, dress in layers, and, if possible, limit prolonged outdoor exposure, especially in the northern regions of Ukraine.

