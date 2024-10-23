Archaeologists find the oldest bottle of wine in the world: the discovery stunned them

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Archaeologists find the oldest bottle of wine in the world: the discovery stunned them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21109 views

Archaeologists have discovered a 2000-year-old bottle of wine with the cremated bones of a man in Andalusia. The discovery sheds light on the funeral rituals of the Roman period and the gender division in funeral practices.

Archaeologists find the oldest bottle of wine in the world: the discovery stunned them

Archaeologists have unearthed the world's oldest bottle of wine containing cremated human bones. This was reported by the Mirror, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 2000-year-old glass bottle was discovered in a tomb five years ago in the historic city of Carmona, Andalusia. Earlier this year, it became known that a liquid was found inside the urn, which, as confirmed by analyzes, turned out to be wine. Dating back to the fourth century, this wine is one of the oldest ever found. The contents of the urn reflect the gender division in the funeral practices of Roman society.

Juan Manuel Roman, Carmona's municipal archaeologist, said: “At first, we were very surprised that one of the urns had liquid in it.

However, the surprises did not end there, and along with the gold ring, the wine also contained the man's cremated bones. This allowed us to better understand the funeral rituals of the Roman period in Spain. The researchers believe that it is “no coincidence” that the remains belong to a man, as the ancient Romans forbade women to drink wine, considering it a “man's drink.

Another bottle from the tomb contained the remains of a woman, but no traces of wine. Instead, it contained three amber jewelry pieces, a bottle of patchouli-scented perfume, and the remains of a silk cloth. These artifacts were placed in the tomb according to Roman beliefs about what the deceased would need to travel to the afterlife. They believed that items taken with them could be used after death.

According to scholars, the Roman funeral consisted of five stages, but there are no detailed descriptions of the ritual. The five stages consisted of a procession, cremation and burial, eulogy, feast, and commemoration. The Romans considered it very important to conduct proper ceremonies and burials so that evil spirits would not appear from the underworld.

Archaeologists find ancient settlements in England dating back 6000 years19.10.24, 07:56 • 25141 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the World
Spain
