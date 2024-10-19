Archaeologists find ancient settlements in England dating back 6000 years
Kyiv • UNN
Ancient settlements and evidence of agricultural activity have been discovered in a quarry in Lincolnshire. Finds include pottery, animal bones and seed samples dating from the Neolithic to the Saxon period.
Scientists during archaeological excavations in a quarry in Lincolnshire (UK) found settlements and evidence of agricultural activities of people who lived here about 6000 years ago. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that during the excavations of the West Deeping quarry, scientists discovered a Roman settlement, as well as finds from the Neolithic and Bronze Age. The oldest artifacts included ceramics used for cooking.
This place doesn't just belong to the Neolithic, Bronze Age, or Roman periods, we have all the periods up to the Saxon 6th century. All these periods are represented and each has a good story. It's very exciting
The evidence dates back to the late Neolithic period, including the “largest assemblage” of pottery ever found in East Anglia or the East Midlands. In addition, experts found animal bones and samples of seeds and grain.
