April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day: What you need to know

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10012 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97484 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 161843 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102333 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338548 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171625 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143627 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195755 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124243 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108049 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 9984 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79386 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 97457 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 161825 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154356 views
April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day: What you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10776 views

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated annually on April 2. In Ukraine, the number of children diagnosed with autism increases by 30% every year.

April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day: What you need to know

World Autism Awareness Day has been celebrated since 2008 in accordance with the decision of the UN General Assembly. On this day, as a sign of support for people with autism, it is customary to wear blue clothes or clothes with blue elements, reports UNN

What is autism?

Autism is a disorder of the nervous system that slows down the level of communication. Today, there are special institutions, public organizations and parent communities in Ukraine that aim to help provide special children with favorable conditions that will allow them to live fully in society.

"Au!". This is usually shouted by people who are lost in the forest. It is a kind of slogan that means that a person is alone and needs rescue. The word "autism" contains the very root "au". Translated from Greek, it means – self. With autism, the child immerses himself in himself and is alone, even if there are many people around.

In the United Kingdom, a woman with autism was mistakenly held in a psychiatric hospital for 45 years.04.03.25, 16:57 • 16103 views

Statistics

According to the World Health Organization, one in 160 children suffers from autism spectrum disorder.

According to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, 1 in 88 children has autism (with early intervention, the child can be fully adapted to social life). In Ukraine, the number of children diagnosed with autism increases by 30% every year.

In Ukraine, as of December 2023, there were a total of 20,936 children diagnosed with "autism". As of 2017, according to the Ministry of Health, there were 7,491 such children. Researchers have also found that boys are 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

First signs of autism

All risks of developing autism in a child can be diagnosed at the age of one and a half years with the help of a special screening test. As a rule, the first signs of autism can be identified in a child under the age of three years. At the same time, it is very important to notice them in time and seek help from relevant specialists.

Signs of autism:

• sharp reaction to loud sounds;

• weak reaction to light;

• the child does not start talking for a long time;

• the child is "attached" to some single toy;

• does not like team games;

• often repeats some one particular movement.

Autism is not a sentence

The most important thing to remember is that autism is not a sentence. The main thing is to recognize it in time so that the child does not behave aloof in adulthood and has a good future.

Autism should not be confused with a decrease in intelligence. Often, autistic people become owners of special abilities. They can be good mathematicians, artists, have perfect musical pitch (which is a great rarity), can become outstanding chess players, and so on.

Several psychological disorders have the same cause - research10.02.25, 11:05 • 24051 view

By developing the attention of children who are diagnosed with autism in time, parents, together with specialists, reveal and develop their abilities and enhance their imagination. They also learn to communicate effectively with the world around them.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyHealth
World Health Organization
United Nations
Ukraine
