Approximately 50 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of Russian aggressor attacks on the front has reached 47. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

The enemy is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Bezalivka, Bichivsk, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Koreniok, Novoivanivka, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna were affected. The enemy also shelled Liskivshchyna, Senkivka, Zarichchia, Yasna Polyana in the Chernihiv region. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 72 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the settlement of Lyman. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times, in the direction of Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 12 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Novooleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia. Havrylivka and Orly were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks in the area of Myrne, Luhivske, and towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, 11 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement in the direction of Prymorske. Veselianka and Prymorske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost a ship and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff