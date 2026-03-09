Approximately 50 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
12:46 PM • 8854 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 17992 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11535 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29871 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26806 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 44988 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64485 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105302 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55692 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
33%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30405 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26697 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 34765 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22626 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11231 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11413 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22849 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29874 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 34985 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 105303 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Larry Ellison
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 84 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 308 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 10091 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26851 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30552 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Series

Approximately 50 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Since the beginning of the day, 47 combat engagements have been recorded, with the highest enemy activity in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy launched air strikes.

Approximately 50 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of Russian aggressor attacks on the front has reached 47. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

The enemy is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Bezalivka, Bichivsk, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Koreniok, Novoivanivka, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna were affected. The enemy also shelled Liskivshchyna, Senkivka, Zarichchia, Yasna Polyana in the Chernihiv region.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 72 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the settlement of Lyman. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times, in the direction of Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 12 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Novooleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia. Havrylivka and Orly were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks in the area of Myrne, Luhivske, and towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, 11 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement in the direction of Prymorske. Veselianka and Prymorske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost a ship and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff09.03.26, 07:44 • 4064 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine