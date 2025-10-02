Appropriated funds for the burial of Ukrainian soldiers: the head of a communal enterprise and his accomplices exposed in Kryvyi Rih

The defendants are accused of embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The director of a communal enterprise of the Kryvyi Rih City Council illegally appropriated funds allocated from the local budget for the maintenance of cemeteries and the transportation of the bodies of fallen servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He involved heads of departments of the executive committee and communal enterprises of the city council, as well as directors of private companies, entrepreneurs, and an accountant in the scheme.

Controlled enterprises won tenders, after which they entered into contracts for the performance of works and the provision of services. All this was "successfully" carried out during 2023-2024.

Regarding the scope of work, the dealers entered false information into the documentation, in particular, they inflated the cost of services and materials, and, accordingly, the transportation of the bodies of fallen servicemen.

The received funds were transferred to the accounts of the companies, after which the participants of the organization distributed them among themselves. The total amount of damages to the local budget amounted to about UAH 6 million. - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

An indictment has already been sent to court against the director of the communal enterprise of the Kryvyi Rih City Council and nine other participants of the criminal organization he created.

This was preceded by almost 80 authorized searches at the places of residence and work of the accused:

over UAH 1 million, USD 68 thousand were seized;

EUR 28 thousand in cash;

mobile phones, bank cards, computer equipment;

cars, documentation and draft records.



