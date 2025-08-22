Apples are getting cheaper, but remain record-expensive: the new 2025 harvest collapsed prices by 12% in a week

In Ukraine, new harvest apples are rapidly becoming cheaper: in the first week of active harvesting alone, prices fell by an average of 12%. Currently, wholesale batches are sold within 35-45 UAH/kg ($0.85–1.09/kg) depending on the variety and volume, according to East Fruit analysts, writes UNN.

Details

Demand for summer varieties is weak, while markets are still overflowing with last year's apples from Poland.

The main reason for the decline is low demand for summer varieties. Wholesale companies and retail chains continue to actively sell last year's apples, including those imported from Poland, which further reduces interest in the fresh harvest.

At the same time, the market is seeing a seasonal increase in supply from Ukrainian farms. This creates an imbalance: demand from exporters and domestic buyers remains weak, while supply is rapidly growing.

It is interesting that even despite the price reduction, today's apples are sold 2.2 times more expensive than in the same period of 2024. Thus, for consumers, they still remain an expensive product, and for producers – a risk of unprofitable sales in conditions of excessive supply.

