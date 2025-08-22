Apples are getting cheaper, but remain record-expensive: the new 2025 harvest collapsed prices by 12% in a week

$41.220.16
48.170.16
ukenru
05:52 AM • 3812 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 14812 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 31179 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 32820 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 39779 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 22895 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 33766 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71995 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79255 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81836 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.8m/s
68%
741mm
Popular news
Magadan region of the Russian Federation hit by powerful flood: bridges destroyed, fuel trucks submergedVideoAugust 21, 10:38 PM • 5802 views
Lavrov's statement derailed Moscow's talks with Washington on security guarantees for Ukraine - BloombergAugust 22, 12:11 AM • 4562 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 8330 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 11998 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhoto03:12 AM • 8890 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 31185 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 6388 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 39783 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 112036 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 136039 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Tulsi Gabbard
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Hungary
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 8406 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 76935 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 70775 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 69066 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 95354 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
Cruise missile
Football

Apples are getting cheaper, but remain record-expensive: the new 2025 harvest collapsed prices by 12% in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Prices for new harvest apples in Ukraine fell by 12% in a week. Wholesale batches are sold for 35-45 UAH/kg due to low demand and an excess of last year's apples.

Apples are getting cheaper, but remain record-expensive: the new 2025 harvest collapsed prices by 12% in a week

In Ukraine, new harvest apples are rapidly becoming cheaper: in the first week of active harvesting alone, prices fell by an average of 12%. Currently, wholesale batches are sold within 35-45 UAH/kg ($0.85–1.09/kg) depending on the variety and volume, according to East Fruit analysts, writes UNN.

Details

Demand for summer varieties is weak, while markets are still overflowing with last year's apples from Poland.

The main reason for the decline is low demand for summer varieties. Wholesale companies and retail chains continue to actively sell last year's apples, including those imported from Poland, which further reduces interest in the fresh harvest.

At the same time, the market is seeing a seasonal increase in supply from Ukrainian farms. This creates an imbalance: demand from exporters and domestic buyers remains weak, while supply is rapidly growing.

It is interesting that even despite the price reduction, today's apples are sold 2.2 times more expensive than in the same period of 2024. Thus, for consumers, they still remain an expensive product, and for producers – a risk of unprofitable sales in conditions of excessive supply.

Watermelons are getting cheaper in Ukraine: reasons and what will happen to prices next8/15/25, 2:31 PM • 6855 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine
Poland