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Apple Watch Series 12 gets the S11 chip and record-frequency heart monitoring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 12 with the S11 chip, new sensors, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection. Battery life reaches 24 hours.

Apple Watch Series 12 gets the S11 chip and record-frequency heart monitoring

During its annual presentation on Wednesday, September 9, Apple unveiled the next generation of Apple Watch smartwatches, in addition to the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The company introduced the Apple Watch 12, which, unlike its predecessor, has a new chip and an updated sensor system, reports UNN

Details 

The new Apple Watch Series 12, priced starting at $399, comes in 8 colors: 

  • Pearl White ceramic; 
    • Night Blue ceramic;
      • Dark Bronze aluminum;
        • Light Gold aluminum;
          • Black aluminum;
            • Space Gray aluminum;
              • Radiant Gold titanium;
                • Natural titanium. 

                  The Apple Watch 12 features an aluminum case equipped with Ceramic Shield 2, which is stronger than any glass used for smartwatches and 60% stronger than Ion‑X.11

                  The watch features expanded health and fitness tracking. The best device for a healthy lifestyle has become even more useful. A completely redesigned health-monitoring system, equipped with advanced optical and electrical sensors and combined with the S11 chip, enables heart-rate monitoring at a higher frequency. 

                  Updated primary sensors and larger, more energy-efficient green LEDs provide you with more detailed heart data, enabling you to draw more meaningful insights. 

                  With the most accurate heart-rate measurement among wearable devices, Apple Watch Series 12 measures heart-rate variability every five minutes and records heart-rate readings in the background every five seconds — the most frequent measurements ever performed on Apple Watch. And with the updated "Heart Rate" app and new watch-face complications, you can easily view your readings at any time.

                  The Apple Watch also has WR 50M12 and IP6X13 ratings, making it ideal for use in a pool or ocean at depths of up to 6 meters, and it is fully protected against dust.

                  The new watch will be able to operate for up to 24 hours in normal-use mode. And with just 15 minutes of fast charging, you will get up to 12 additional hours of battery life.

                  For comparison, the Apple Watch 11 ran on the S10 chip; included standardized temperature, ECG, and blood-oxygen sensors, as well as improved sleep tracking with a Sleep Score; offered a standard battery life of up to 18–24 hours; and featured a basic Ion-X glass upgrade with additional ceramic protection in versions with an aluminum case. 

                  Reminder 

                  On September 9, Apple held its annual presentation of new products, whose main premieres were the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones, as well as the first foldable iPhone. The event was also significant for the corporation itself, as it was Apple’s first major presentation under the leadership of its new CEO, John Ternus.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                  Technologies
                  Apple Inc.