Apple unveiled the thin iPhone Air: body thickness is only 5.6 mm

Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
03:59 PM • 15825 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 11505 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
September 9, 07:55 AM • 39762 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
September 9, 07:10 AM • 68786 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
September 9, 07:01 AM • 58680 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM • 35747 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29984 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28891 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40836 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Zelenskyy: "Sit down and talk," Ukraine is ready for peace talks even without a ceasefire or security guarantees
September 9, 09:26 AM • 7092 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years
September 9, 12:18 PM • 13770 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD
September 9, 12:18 PM • 12670 views
In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on women
September 9, 12:33 PM • 8394 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected official
04:51 PM • 9806 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected official
04:51 PM • 9904 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
03:59 PM • 15822 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation
September 9, 07:22 AM • 43118 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
September 9, 07:10 AM • 68784 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 07:01 AM • 58680 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
September 9, 07:45 AM • 33414 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
September 8, 03:39 PM • 32444 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
September 8, 03:06 PM • 31216 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
September 8, 06:53 AM • 100514 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
September 7, 08:47 AM • 57036 views
The Washington Post

Apple unveiled the thin iPhone Air: body thickness is only 5.6 mm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Apple announced the 5.6 mm thick iPhone Air, made from 80% recycled titanium. The new product features a 6.5-inch 120 Hz display protected by a ceramic shield, and is equipped with an A19 Pro chip.

Apple unveiled the thin iPhone Air: body thickness is only 5.6 mm

Apple has introduced the iPhone Air, which has a body thickness of only 5.6 mm and is 80% made of recycled titanium, UNN reports.

We are excited to introduce the incredibly thin iPhone Air. At 5.6mm thick, it's the thinnest iPhone we've ever made, and it's also incredibly light. It's unlike any other device you've ever held and features our most advanced features. The stunning 6.5-inch display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, is always-on, and has a brightness of 3000 nits. It's protected by a new Ceramic Shield with improved anti-glare coating and three times better scratch resistance than our previous Ceramic Shield. We're also using Ceramic Shield on the back of the iPhone for the first time. It's 4 times more crack-resistant than our previous back glass.

- the company said.

The smartphone is made from 80% recycled titanium, which is the highest percentage for an iPhone.

Four colors are available: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Blue. The iPhone Air has such a unique design.

With Apple Silicon, we focus on maximizing performance and efficiency so we can innovate in our products. The iPhone Air requires the most efficient high-performance chip we've ever created for an iPhone. And that's the A19 Pro. With the processor, we continue to increase single-threaded performance and efficiency.

- the company added.

The phone will have only one 48 MP camera. The front camera is also new, 18 MP. Apple has also taught the iPhone to shoot with two cameras simultaneously.

Apple introduced new headphones AirPods Pro 3, which have a new "acoustic architecture", as well as simultaneous translation, which means that the headphones will be able to recognize human speech in real time. The headphones will go on sale on September 19, and can be purchased for $250.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

