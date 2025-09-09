Apple unveiled the thin iPhone Air: body thickness is only 5.6 mm

Apple has introduced the iPhone Air, which has a body thickness of only 5.6 mm and is 80% made of recycled titanium, UNN reports.

We are excited to introduce the incredibly thin iPhone Air. At 5.6mm thick, it's the thinnest iPhone we've ever made, and it's also incredibly light. It's unlike any other device you've ever held and features our most advanced features. The stunning 6.5-inch display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, is always-on, and has a brightness of 3000 nits. It's protected by a new Ceramic Shield with improved anti-glare coating and three times better scratch resistance than our previous Ceramic Shield. We're also using Ceramic Shield on the back of the iPhone for the first time. It's 4 times more crack-resistant than our previous back glass. - the company said.

The smartphone is made from 80% recycled titanium, which is the highest percentage for an iPhone.

Four colors are available: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Blue. The iPhone Air has such a unique design.

With Apple Silicon, we focus on maximizing performance and efficiency so we can innovate in our products. The iPhone Air requires the most efficient high-performance chip we've ever created for an iPhone. And that's the A19 Pro. With the processor, we continue to increase single-threaded performance and efficiency. - the company added.

The phone will have only one 48 MP camera. The front camera is also new, 18 MP. Apple has also taught the iPhone to shoot with two cameras simultaneously.

Recall

Apple introduced new headphones AirPods Pro 3, which have a new "acoustic architecture", as well as simultaneous translation, which means that the headphones will be able to recognize human speech in real time. The headphones will go on sale on September 19, and can be purchased for $250.