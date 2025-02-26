Apple says it's fixing iPhone bug that typed “Trump” instead of “racist”

Apple has said it is working to fix a bug in the iPhone's automatic dictation system that briefly displayed the word "Trump" when users dictated the word "racist." Axios reports, UNN writes.

Details

The dictation feature failure attracted attention after a viral video appeared on TikTok showing the bug.

As it turned out, users are mistakenly offered the word "Trump" when they dictate some words that include the consonant "r". This caused outrage among conservatives, who accused Apple of political bias.

The failure emphasizes the difficulties faced by tech companies in implementing artificial intelligence in mobile devices. Apple, like its competitors, is trying to make AI a key feature of its smartphones, but such mistakes can affect user confidence, the publication writes.

Apple explained that the problem arose due to the peculiarities of speech recognition. The model could mistakenly suggest words with similar phonetic sounds before finally identifying the correct word.

"We're aware of an issue with the speech recognition model behind Dictation, and we're releasing an update today to fix it," said an Apple spokesperson.

Recall

Recently, the Grok AI chatbot of billionaire Elon Musk's xAI company named people who it believes deserve the death penalty. Among the names mentioned were US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk himself. The company has now moved on from the issue.