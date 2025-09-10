Apple discontinued four iPhone models immediately after the presentation of the new phone

$41.120.13
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 7472 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 17889 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 20069 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 17451 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 24366 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 18833 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 45234 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 89767 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 74626 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 84003 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 25849 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 53153 views
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 17156 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhoto06:04 AM • 23157 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideo07:17 AM • 17261 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 7474 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 8530 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 17892 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 20072 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 89768 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 58840 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 54127 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 51329 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 120197 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 75234 views
Apple discontinued four iPhone models immediately after the presentation of the new phone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Apple discontinued the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max after the presentation of the new smartphone. The base models iPhone 16 and 16e remained on sale with reduced prices.

Apple discontinued four iPhone models immediately after the presentation of the new phone

After the presentation of the new smartphone, Apple stopped the production of four models at once - iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, writes UNN with reference to the tech giant's website.

Currently, on the official Apple website, it is not possible to select for purchase:

  • iPhone 15;
    • iPhone 15 Plus;
      • iPhone 16 Pro;
        • iPhone 16 Pro Max.

          The basic models iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e are still available for sale, and their price has slightly decreased. The iPhone 16 can be purchased for a price starting from $699, and the iPhone 16e - from $599.

          Addition

          It became known last month that Apple would likely discontinue production of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus after the iPhone 17 event. Some industry media noted that Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch SE 2, and AirPods Pro 2 might also disappear from sale.

          RecallRecall

          Apple introduced iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with an A19 Pro chip, improved cooling system, and 48 MP cameras. The models received an aluminum body, 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays, and increased batteries.

          Alona Utkina

          Apple Inc.