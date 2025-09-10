Apple discontinued four iPhone models immediately after the presentation of the new phone

After the presentation of the new smartphone, Apple stopped the production of four models at once - iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, writes UNN with reference to the tech giant's website.

Currently, on the official Apple website, it is not possible to select for purchase:

iPhone 15;

iPhone 15 Plus;

iPhone 16 Pro;

iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The basic models iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e are still available for sale, and their price has slightly decreased. The iPhone 16 can be purchased for a price starting from $699, and the iPhone 16e - from $599.

Addition

It became known last month that Apple would likely discontinue production of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus after the iPhone 17 event. Some industry media noted that Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch SE 2, and AirPods Pro 2 might also disappear from sale.

Apple introduced iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with an A19 Pro chip, improved cooling system, and 48 MP cameras. The models received an aluminum body, 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays, and increased batteries.