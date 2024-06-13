Apple becomes the world's first $1 trillion brand

The American company Apple has become the first in the world with a brand value of more than $ 1 trillion. This was reported by Reuters, citing research data from Kantar's BrandZ, UNN reports.

Details

Compared to last year, the brand value of the American tech giant increased by 15%. Overall, the maker of the popular iPhone has been at the top of the ranking of the most expensive brands in the world for the third year in a row.

The second and third places in the ranking are occupied by other American tech giants - Google Alphabet with $753 billion and Microsoft with $713 billion, respectively.

A newcomer to this year's top forty is the American company Oracle, which offers cloud services based on artificial intelligence. It took the ninth place, with the company's brand value increasing by 58% to $145 billion.

The study covered more than 4.3 million interviews with consumers about 21,000 brands in 532 categories.

Musk threatens to ban Apple devices due to the company's artificial intelligence integration