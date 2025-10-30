Anti-monarchists prepare another lawsuit against Prince Andrew

$42.080.01
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 24934 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 20205 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 18843 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 24087 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 17493 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 21728 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 28089 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44981 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 45095 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - UkrenergoOctober 30, 06:35 AM • 24195 views
Massive UAV attack on Russia on October 30: infrastructure hit, flights delayed in MoscowPhotoOctober 30, 07:25 AM • 5858 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of EnergyOctober 30, 08:17 AM • 21549 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 30187 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 14546 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 14639 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 24909 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 30281 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 101274 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 90475 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 33677 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 40952 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 65349 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 69385 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 50311 views
Anti-monarchists prepare another lawsuit against Prince Andrew

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The British anti-monarchy group Republic plans to file an additional lawsuit against Prince Andrew over allegations of sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre and abuse of office. Activists claim that the authorities have not responded to the allegations and are ready to seek justice through the courts themselves.

Anti-monarchists prepare another lawsuit against Prince Andrew

The British anti-monarchy group Republic has announced plans to file an additional lawsuit against Prince Andrew. Activists claim that the authorities have still not responded to allegations of sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre and abuse of power, and are ready to independently seek justice through the courts. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The anti-monarchy group Republic stated that it had instructed lawyers to investigate the prince's case and, if necessary, proceed with legal action.

- the publication writes.

As the Daily Mail reported, the allegations "she is focusing on relate to allegations of sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre, as well as the prince asking a royal protection officer to check Giuffre's background and her inappropriate behavior" when he served as an official trade envoy for Great Britain.

According to the group, the official legal and political response has been "weak and inadequate." The organization's statement refers to a "strong, principled argument for justice for victims of sexual violence and accountability for those who abuse power."

If not us, then who?

- said Graham Smith, CEO of Republic.

According to him, the situation is a "devastating verdict against the UK criminal justice system, police and politicians," and because of this, the group is forced to resort to private prosecution.

He also emphasized that concern is caused by the widespread belief that members of the royal family are not subject to equal treatment before the law, and equality before the law is a "fundamental principle of democracy."

Smith added: "There is enough compelling evidence for a serious investigation, but the authorities and politicians are trying to turn a blind eye and downplay the accusations against Andrew. The truth must prevail, and justice must be seen."

Addition

Prince Andrew is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old. In addition, in 2011, he allegedly pressured one of his royal protection officers to check Giuffre's background, suggesting she had a criminal record.

Although Andrew has renounced his title of Duke of York and effectively lost his royal status, he has previously denied all accusations against him.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in her book "No One's Girl," Virginia Giuffre revealed that Prince Andrew's team tried to hire "internet trolls" to harass her while he was hiding at Balmoral Castle. The memoir details the confidential settlement of the sexual assault lawsuit and sheds light on the hidden mechanisms of influence of the royal family.

Alona Utkina

