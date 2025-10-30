Anti-monarchists prepare another lawsuit against Prince Andrew

The British anti-monarchy group Republic has announced plans to file an additional lawsuit against Prince Andrew. Activists claim that the authorities have still not responded to allegations of sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre and abuse of power, and are ready to independently seek justice through the courts. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The anti-monarchy group Republic stated that it had instructed lawyers to investigate the prince's case and, if necessary, proceed with legal action. - the publication writes.

As the Daily Mail reported, the allegations "she is focusing on relate to allegations of sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre, as well as the prince asking a royal protection officer to check Giuffre's background and her inappropriate behavior" when he served as an official trade envoy for Great Britain.

According to the group, the official legal and political response has been "weak and inadequate." The organization's statement refers to a "strong, principled argument for justice for victims of sexual violence and accountability for those who abuse power."

If not us, then who? - said Graham Smith, CEO of Republic.

According to him, the situation is a "devastating verdict against the UK criminal justice system, police and politicians," and because of this, the group is forced to resort to private prosecution.

He also emphasized that concern is caused by the widespread belief that members of the royal family are not subject to equal treatment before the law, and equality before the law is a "fundamental principle of democracy."

Smith added: "There is enough compelling evidence for a serious investigation, but the authorities and politicians are trying to turn a blind eye and downplay the accusations against Andrew. The truth must prevail, and justice must be seen."

Addition

Prince Andrew is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old. In addition, in 2011, he allegedly pressured one of his royal protection officers to check Giuffre's background, suggesting she had a criminal record.

Although Andrew has renounced his title of Duke of York and effectively lost his royal status, he has previously denied all accusations against him.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in her book "No One's Girl," Virginia Giuffre revealed that Prince Andrew's team tried to hire "internet trolls" to harass her while he was hiding at Balmoral Castle. The memoir details the confidential settlement of the sexual assault lawsuit and sheds light on the hidden mechanisms of influence of the royal family.