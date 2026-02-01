Another psychological milestone: Russian troops lost 1 million 240 thousand people in the war in Ukraine

$42.850.00
January 31, 05:53 PM • 15990 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 30941 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 22701 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 23048 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 20540 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 13940 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 12558 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6942 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11640 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 19090 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Germany officially refused to boycott the 2026 World Cup despite calls against Trump's policiesJanuary 31, 08:00 PM • 5068 views
Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from BelarusJanuary 31, 08:24 PM • 7490 views
Hidden campaigning? An angel fresco in Rome, after restoration, acquired the facial features of Italian Prime Minister MeloniPhotoJanuary 31, 08:41 PM • 6780 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 17515 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - Bloomberg12:17 AM • 7112 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 36693 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 66240 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 46128 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 51363 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 53754 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Iran
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 17640 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 23349 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 26836 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 27473 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 25739 views
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
SpaceX Starship

Another psychological milestone: Russian troops lost 1 million 240 thousand people in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On January 31, Russian troops lost 1090 soldiers and 694 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 1.02.26 amount to 1,240,680 personnel.

Another psychological milestone: Russian troops lost 1 million 240 thousand people in the war in Ukraine

On January 31, Russian troops lost 1090 soldiers and 694 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 1.02.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1240680 (+1090) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11625 (+6)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23980 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 36777 (+9)
          • MLRS ‒ 1632 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1290 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 120134 (+206)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4205 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 76439 (+62)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4055 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Russia will try to increase pressure on the front in February, but its plans are known.

                              Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have sharply increased: Europe is concerned about new methods of recruiting Russians – Bloomberg30.01.26, 07:47 • 51397 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Armed Forces of Ukraine