On January 31, Russian troops lost 1090 soldiers and 694 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 1.02.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1240680 (+1090) killed

tanks ‒ 11625 (+6)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23980 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 36777 (+9)

MLRS ‒ 1632 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1290 (0)

aircraft ‒ 435 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 120134 (+206)

cruise missiles ‒ 4205 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 76439 (+62)

special equipment ‒ 4055 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Russia will try to increase pressure on the front in February, but its plans are known.

