Another Kremlin spy network targeting Russian dissidents has been uncovered in Britain
Kyiv • UNN
A second Kremlin spy network monitoring Russian dissidents has been discovered in the UK. Journalist Roman Dobrokhotov, editor-in-chief of Insider, reported new harassment against his family.
A second Kremlin spy network targeting Russian dissidents has been uncovered in the United Kingdom. This is reported by the publication The Guardian, as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that journalist Roman Dobrokhotov, who was followed by citizens of Bulgaria convicted of espionage in favor of Russia, reported new harassment against his family.
Last spring, I was warned by the police
According to the publication, Dobrokhotov is the editor-in-chief of the Insider website, whose investigations led to the West imposing economic sanctions against 80 companies and 60 individuals for their role in facilitating Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
A representative of the counter-terrorism police stated: "The counter-terrorism unit works closely with the police, partners, and communities to identify any repressive activities of foreign states in the United Kingdom and will seek to stop this activity wherever possible."
Recall
A court found three Bulgarian citizens guilty of espionage activities in favor of Russia, facing up to 14 years in prison. The spy network was run by Austrian fugitive Jan Marsalek from Moscow.
